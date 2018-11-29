Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Top photographers are already there and you don't want to miss the pictures

1/6

You may be living under a rock if you aren’t aware of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding this weekend. The couple is all set to exchange the wedding vows in Jodhpur and they have already reached the venue with their entourage. With a picturesque location like that of Meharanghar fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace, a team of ace photographers is a must to capture all the pretty moments. And well, Nickyanka have picked up the best team to shoot their wedding.