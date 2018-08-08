home/

Priyanka Chopra’s sans-ring stint continues to grab eyeballs

Photo | August 07, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Debanu Das
Priyanka Chopra recently left Bharat, and eyebrows raised due to rumours of her alleged engagement with boyfriend Nick Jonas.
1/6

Priyanka Chopra recently left Bharat, and eyebrows raised due to rumours of her alleged engagement with boyfriend Nick Jonas.

She was also spotted hiding her ring. We recently spotted her at the airport, sans the precious proposal accessory.
2/6

She was also spotted hiding her ring. We recently spotted her at the airport, sans the precious proposal accessory.

Even then, we couldn’t take our eyes off her.
3/6

Even then, we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Coming out of the airport, in a causal black top and blue jeans PeeCee looks chic.
4/6

Coming out of the airport, in a causal black top and blue jeans PeeCee looks chic.

Though it was dark, PeeCee made sure to remove her engagement ring before being papped. *again, eye rolls*
5/6

Though it was dark, PeeCee made sure to remove her engagement ring before being papped. *again, eye rolls*

Why so much secrecy all of sudden, Priyanka?
6/6

Why so much secrecy all of sudden, Priyanka?

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos