Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: A dazzling Arpita Khan arrives for the big night

Photo | August 18, 2018 11:13 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Lovebirds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka ceremony took place this morning, and looks like the night bash has just began.
As after Parineeti Chopra, it's Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan who made a colourful entry at the bash along with Mushtaq Sheikh.
With a hint of makeup and matching heels, Arpita also made it a point to look stylish as she opted for a floral mini-dress.
Looks like Arpita Khan is too close to PeeCee. As the lady was also present at the roka ceremony held in the morning.
And not to miss is Arpita Khan's diamond baubles.
