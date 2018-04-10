home/

Race 3: Salman Khan & Remo D'Souza visit producer Ramesh Taurani's office

Photo | April 10, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Race 3 team held a meeting. Salman Khan and Race 3 director Remo D'Souza visited producer Ramesh Taurani's office in the city. Salman looked handsome as ever in black vest and denims.
This meeting comes post Salman's return from the Jodhpur Central Jail where the actor spent 2 nights before being granted bail. Salman has been convicted for 5 years in the blackbuck poaching case.
Salman and the Race 3 team had wrapped up their Abu Dhabi schedule before he left for Jodhpur for the hearing. Remo will soon start filming the Mumbai schedule with Salman as the film is slated to hit the screens this Eid on June 15.
