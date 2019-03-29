image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion-lifestyle
Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal stun at India's Most Stylish 2019

lifestyle

Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal stun at India's Most Stylish 2019

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   March 30 2019, 12.05 am
back
Ayushmann KhurranaCarpet CruisersfashionIndia's Most Stylish 2019lifestylephotosRadhika ApteVicky Kaushal
nextFilmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer worth lakhs, courtesy Versace

within

ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun set to release in China as Piano Player

Radhika Apte exasperated at spotting the paparazzi, runs for her life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to reunite with Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi for Raat Akeli Hai