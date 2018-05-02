home/

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan watch their fathers' latest film 102 Not Out

Photo | May 02, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Ranbir Kapoor attends a special screening of his father’s latest film 102 Not Out in Mumbai.
The film stars superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen together after 27 years.
Ranbir Kapoor looked his casual best in a white tee and ripped blue jeans. It’s very rare to see the actor with his cap and this time was no different.
This was the second screening of the film, directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God fame.
Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan, along with his wife Aishwarya Rai also attended the screening of the film. 102 Not Out will hit the theatres on May 4.
