Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan watch their fathers' latest film 102 Not Out
Photo | May 02, 2018 01:16 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
1
/7
Ranbir Kapoor attends a special screening of his father’s latest film 102 Not Out in Mumbai.
2
/7
The film stars superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen together after 27 years.
3
/7
Ranbir Kapoor looked his casual best in a white tee and ripped blue jeans. It’s very rare to see the actor with his cap and this time was no different.
4
/7
This was the second screening of the film, directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God fame.
5
/7
Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan, along with his wife Aishwarya Rai also attended the screening of the film. 102 Not Out will hit the theatres on May 4.
6
/7
7
/7
Jackie Chan's daughter says she’s homeless due to ‘homophobic parents’
Here’s what Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding schedule looks like
Avengers: You probably didn’t know who play these characters
Akshay Kumar defends Twinkle Khanna over naval uniform audition
Veere Di Wedding: Tareefan swaps gender roles but fails to impress
Here's why Harshvardhan is barely involved in Sonam's wedding prep
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: Harshvardhan Kapoor is ready to take down the bad guys
New Sanju poster: Ranbir Kapoor perfects the 90s bad boy look
Facebook wants to help you start dating, here’s how
Ranveer Singh has a train in Switzerland named after him!
Vikramaditya Motwane rebuts claim that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero apes Kick-Ass
