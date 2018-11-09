Friday, November 9th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Kartik Aaryan
Karan Johar
Demonetisation
Breaking Bad
Thugs Of Hindostan
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
Priyanka Chopra
Virat Kohli
Zero
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Brahmastra keeps lovebirds busy
Divya Ramnani
November 09 2018, 9.49 am
back
Alia Bhatt
B-town couple
Bollywood
brahmastra
couple
Entertainment
Lovebirds
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
next
Sarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ
Diwali 2018: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, a glimpse of best dressed celebs!
Happy Diwali 2018: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan grace Dharma’s festive puja
Happy Diwali 2018: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are the real patakhas