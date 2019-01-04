image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a moment even as fans queue up for selfies

entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a moment even as fans queue up for selfies

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 04 2019, 10.17 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentRanbir KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

How have Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor fared at the box office till date? Read detailed box office report

Alia Bhatt: Talking about my relationship diverts all the attention

Is Rishi Kapoor fighting cancer? Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post suggests so