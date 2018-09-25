image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shine bright at the Bright Outdoor Awards

entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shine bright at the Bright Outdoor Awards

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 25 2018, 11.22 pm
back
BollywoodBright Outdoor AwardsCarpet CruisersEntertainmentphotosRanbir Kapoorranveer singh
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

Saif Ali Khan has a brutal solution to India’s corruption

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show has THIS actress as the first guest

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!