Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Ranbir Kapoor goes casual as he steps out in the city
Photo | April 16, 2018 05:44 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
1
/2
2
/2
trending
Now
Katrina Kaif gets a new statue at Madame Tussauds, but fans are not happy
Salman Khan attempts and nails a backflip at 2 am
Meghna Gulzar on Alia Bhatt: The characters may be hard-hitting, but she has a certain softness
Runaway girl rescued from outside Varun Dhawan’s residence
Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city
25 years of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: Twitter lauds Satish Kaushik’s apology to Boney Kapoor
Kathua rape: Richa Chadha has a snarky reply for trolls and Twitterati applauds her
Swara Bhasker defends Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan, lashes out at trolls
Veere Di Wedding: Farah Khan choreographs a song for Sonam Kapoor starrer
ISRO successfully launches eight navigation satellite IRNSS-1I to replace the IRNNS-1A
Beyond The Clouds: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Prabhu Deva's iconic track
Salman Khan’s Race 3 to clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala?
Celebrities condemn protection of rape accused by Hindu nationalists
Mariah Carey admits to suffering from bipolar disorder
Badumbaaa teaser: This track from 102 Not Out will kick start your week
Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian wrestler Sumit Malik bites opponent, wins gold
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 01:41 PM IST
The beautiful Kapoor sisters, Kareena & Karisma post dinner at Manish Malhotra's house
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 12:46 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor enjoy a game of football
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 12:28 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 04:49 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana keeps it casual at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 02:15 PM IST
Kriti Sanon dons an all black look as she steps out in the city
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan is all smiles post her gym session
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 12:57 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan post a Swachh Bharat shoot in the city
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 11:36 AM IST
Anushka Sharma keeps it simple as she returns from Bengaluru
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2018 06:40 PM IST
Varun Dhawan keeps his stubble look from October intact even after release
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks breezy like summer in this Raazi promotion look
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2018 11:30 AM IST
Ranveer Singh takes a break from quirky in this all-grey comfy look
facebook
twitter
April 13, 2018 10:56 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt visit Mahesh Bhatt's office to discuss Sadak 2
facebook
twitter
April 13, 2018 10:53 AM IST
Star studded show of strength at October premiere
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 07:14 PM IST
Race 3 resumes shoot in Mumbai with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez back in set
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 01:20 PM IST
Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi visit Arjun Kapoor
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 12:27 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visits filmmaker Vikas Bahl's office
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 11:50 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra gives her New York looks a break for this desi avatar
facebook
twitter
April 11, 2018 07:39 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is all smiles in Bandra
facebook
twitter
April 11, 2018 02:06 PM IST
Kareena looked gorgeous & Akshay dapper at the Lokmat Awards
facebook
twitter
April 11, 2018 12:05 PM IST
Bollywood pours in to attend Nikhil Advani's mother's prayer meet
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 07:14 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for Zero in the city
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 06:09 PM IST
Ishaan Khattar & Malavika Mohanan promote their film in the city
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 05:30 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan returns from Kolkata with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam