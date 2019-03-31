image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor joins his All Stars team for a game of football

entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor joins his All Stars team for a game of football

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   March 31 2019, 6.52 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentFootball matchpappedRanbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor Football practice session
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Salman Khan’s attempt to pull the floss dance is hilariously cute, video inside

Thala Ajith promises to work with music director Ghibran for a film. Will they be collabrating for Thala 60?

First video song from 96 Kannada remake is out and it fails to recreate the magic of the original! 