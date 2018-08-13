home/

Rani Mukerji hoists the Tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne!

Photo | August 13, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Darshana Devi
1/7

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has brought together multiple Bollywood personalities.

2/7

Rajkumar Hirani, filmmaker, walked away with the Best Film Honour. In attendance was Vicky Kaushal, who won the best supporting actor for his remarkable performance as Kamli in Sanju.

3/7

The Raazi actor was also seen dancing with performers in the Federation Square at IFFM.

4/7

He also mingled with fans and obliged selfie requests.

5/7

Rani Mukerji, who won hearts with her outstanding performance in Hichki, was honoured with the Best Actress Award for the year and an Excellence In Cinema award.

6/7

Rani, and Victoria’s Premier, Daniel Andrews, hoisted the Indian flag at the fest and were showered with confetti.

7/7

Dressed in a white-pink floral saree and pearl jewellery, the Mardani actor sang the national anthem after unfurling the flag.

