Ranveer-Deepika return from their holiday with no engagement ring in sight

Photo | January 06, 2018 07:17 PM IST | in.com staff
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make their back to Mumbai after bringing in Deepika’s 32nd birthday overseas.
1/5

Rumour mills were rife that Ranveer and Deepika headed for a holiday with the purpose of getting engaged but fans can now relax knowing that Deepika has returned without a rock on her finger.
2/5

The rumoured couple looked their casual best. Deepika chose a powder-pink draw-string pants and tee with a denim jacket thrown over her shoulders. Ranveer chose a white tee, worn under a blue shirt and teamed it with grey tracks. His signature black hat could not be missed.
3/5

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have had a rather rough 2017 with their upcoming period drama Padmavati embroiled in various controversies. The film’s release was deferred to an indefinite time. It has however received the green signal from the CBFC.
4/5

Ranveer Singh is looking forward to a packed 2018 with the release of Padmavati, Gully Boy, Simmba.
5/5

