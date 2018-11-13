Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Bollywood hits the couple can groove to at their wedding!

1/5

Guys and girls! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to begin their kickass partnership for life. It is a known fact that Ranveer loves his music and he likes to carry his loud speaker around with him all the time! And we don’t say that colloquially. Not given that he’s such an enthu cutlet and dances like a maniac at events and weddings, we thought of listing out a few songs that he can dance to at his own wedding. How about this groovy number Lungi Dance, featuring his one and only?