image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Times when the groom gave the bride serious style competition!

entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Times when the groom gave the bride serious style competition!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 14 2018, 4.48 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentphotosPicture thisranveer singhWedding
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Here’s a better picture of the bride and groom

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: First images from the grand wedding leaked

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: A passionate love story that began with a passionate kiss