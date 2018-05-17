Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Ranveer Singh rocks the casual look in black tee and green pants
Photo | May 17, 2018 01:17 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
1
/4
2
/4
3
/4
4
/4
trending
Now
WATCH: Madhuri Dixit is all set to make us go ‘Dance Deewane’ with this new TV show
Sunny Leone is sending her fans into frenzy with these bikini pictures
Bharat: Disha Patani comes on board the Salman Khan-starrer
It’s Anand Sonam Ahuja now, here's what our married male stars will be called if they took their wife’s name too
Race 3 first song look: Jacqueline's 'Hiriye' avatar is breathtaking
Loveratri first look: Aayush Sharma and Warina Khan is in festive mode
Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their cute bridal party
Thomas Markle's surgery keeps him away from daughter Meghan's wedding
Trishala Dutt soaks in the summer with this all white bikini
Salman on blackbuck case: Did you think I was going to stay in jail forever
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's next to go on floors in June?
Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum to go air from June 4, shoot to begin tomorrow
Cannes 2018: Which Bollywood babe ruled the fashion rooster on the coveted carpet?
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
May 17, 2018 12:36 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor looks dapper as he heads to the capital city
facebook
twitter
May 16, 2018 09:40 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor braves the Mumbai heat in his all black avatar
facebook
twitter
May 16, 2018 09:35 PM IST
Vidya Balan combines ethnic and summer perfectly
facebook
twitter
May 16, 2018 09:31 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra steps out for a mid-day meeting in style
facebook
twitter
May 16, 2018 08:46 PM IST
Diana Penty suits up as she promotes Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran
facebook
twitter
May 14, 2018 04:31 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a game of football
facebook
twitter
May 14, 2018 12:22 PM IST
Student of the Year 2 team celebrates director Punit Malhotra's birthday
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2018 04:37 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor out on a lunch date with mom Neetu Kapoor on Mothers Day
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2018 04:15 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal surprise fans in the city
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2018 12:36 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has a lot of reading to do as she heads to the capital city
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2018 12:18 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu looks fresh and is all smiles post salon session
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2018 11:04 AM IST
Taimur Ali Khan enjoys his ride in the park
facebook
twitter
May 12, 2018 03:57 PM IST
Shweta Bachchan hosts star studded Bollywood party
facebook
twitter
May 10, 2018 04:23 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful as she heads for a meeting
facebook
twitter
May 10, 2018 02:49 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan's innocent gaze will keep you hooked
facebook
twitter
May 10, 2018 01:08 PM IST
Bollywood attends special screening of Raazi hosted by Alia Bhatt
facebook
twitter
May 10, 2018 11:34 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor looks handsome in his green military jacket
facebook
twitter
May 10, 2018 11:23 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra makes a pretty appearance at the airport
facebook
twitter
May 09, 2018 03:05 PM IST
Adorable Taimur Ali Khan has an equally adorable friend!
facebook
twitter
May 08, 2018 09:13 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor wedding in pictures
facebook
twitter
May 07, 2018 11:16 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she heads to the capital for Raazi promotions
facebook
twitter
May 07, 2018 10:53 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy the special screening of Raazi
facebook
twitter
May 03, 2018 09:13 PM IST
Bollywood makes its presence felt at the National Awards