image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
Ranveer Singh took the just out of bed look too seriously

entertainment

Ranveer Singh took the just out of bed look too seriously

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   March 30 2019, 7.11 pm
back
83BollywoodEntertainmentfashionGully BoyPadmaavatpappedranveer singhranveer singh fashionSimmbaTakht
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Momager Kris Jenner opens up on the cheating scandal, says she prays for daughter Khloe

Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani announces wrap, but we missed Shahid Kapoor!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s all blue look is wiping away our blues