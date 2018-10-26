image
Friday, October 26th 2018
English
Royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shine at Baazaar screening!

entertainment

Royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shine at Baazaar screening!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 26 2018, 2.23 pm
back
BaazaarBollywoodEntertainmentKareena KapoorpappedRohan MehraSaif Ali KhanScreening
next#MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai
ALSO READ

Baazaar movie review: Saif Ali Khan is the wolf of this street

Taking stock of Baazaar with Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Rohan Mehra

La La La from Baazaar: Radhika Apte in a never seen before avatar steals the show