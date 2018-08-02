Home
Sacred Games' cast get together and we’re looking out for Trivedi
Photo | August 02, 2018 08:10 PM IST
Darshana Devi
1
/7
The cast of Netflix’s Sacred Games spent and afternoon together and we can’t stop talking about how much we loved them in the show.
2
/7
Actress Kubra Sait a.k.a Cuckoo, garnered immense appreciation for her remarkable execution of a transgender.
3
/7
So much was the appreciation for her role that Kubra says many wondered if she really was a transgender.
4
/7
To ace her intense role, she reportedly gulped down alcohol for one of the scenes to get in character.
5
/7
Jitendra Joshi, who played the role of Katekar, is one of the finest actors on the show. His death came as a rude shock to fans.
6
/7
This is possibly the first time we are seeing the characters come together after the show’s premiere and we’re hoping they invite Trivedi the next time.
7
/7
The show’s intriguing climax has left fans eagerly waiting for the next season already!
