Saif Ali Khan beats the heat by keeping it simple
Photo | April 25, 2018 08:38 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
April 25, 2018 08:52 PM IST
John Abraham flaunts his muscles as he promotes Parmanu
April 25, 2018 08:46 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra slays in plain grey and cool glasses
April 25, 2018 12:34 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan is all smiles for the paparazzi at the airport
April 24, 2018 06:01 PM IST
Karan Johar makes a stylish appearance at the airport
April 24, 2018 05:16 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor visits Manish Malhotra's residence
April 24, 2018 04:43 PM IST
Summer is here; Anushka makes a cool entry at the airport
April 24, 2018 12:52 PM IST
Varun Dhawan hits the gym in style!
April 24, 2018 12:33 PM IST
Gully Boy wrap up: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt party hard
April 23, 2018 02:02 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez looks radiant as she leaves the city
April 23, 2018 01:29 PM IST
Salman Khan sticks to his staple black as he leaves the city
April 23, 2018 12:42 PM IST
Deepika Padukone leaves for US in style
April 23, 2018 10:43 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor pampers herself at a spa
April 22, 2018 05:03 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is all smiles post salon session
April 22, 2018 02:03 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar & Kriti Sanon arrive in style at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018
April 20, 2018 02:03 PM IST
Kapoor clan gathers to celebrate Babita's birthday
April 19, 2018 07:23 PM IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor with mom and Janhvi, Ishaan step out on a lunch date
April 19, 2018 05:23 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor goes click click with her fans
April 19, 2018 04:14 PM IST
Jacqueline looks ravishing in red at an event in the city
April 19, 2018 03:31 PM IST
Varun Dhawan looks all beefed up post workout!
April 19, 2018 02:19 PM IST
Young actor Ishaan Khatter looking Beyond The Clouds at the airport
April 19, 2018 02:08 PM IST
Aamir Khan is all smiles as he returns to the city
April 19, 2018 01:24 PM IST
Kangana takes the orange is the new black trend seriously in this airport look
April 18, 2018 06:09 PM IST
Ranbir looks cool as ever as he steps out of Karan Johar's office