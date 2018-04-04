home/

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu & Sonali Bendre off to Jodhpur for the black buck case

Photo | April 04, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Manav Manglani
The verdict in the Kankani black buck poaching case will be announced tomorrow, April 5 by a rural court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and a local named Dushyant Singh are accused in the case.
Final arguments from both the sides were completed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Rural Court, Jodhpur on March 28.
During the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre ended up killing two black bucks in the area.
The local Bishnoi community considers the black buck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar. And, therefore they filed a case.
