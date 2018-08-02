home/

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif turn up the heat as Manish Malhotra's showstoppers

Photo | August 02, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra showcasing his Persian collection Zween.
The two looked majestic as they graced the ramp wearing exquisite couture by Manish.
Katrina looked flawless in a nude and white lehenga.
And we could not take our eyes off Salman who looked dapper in a black bandhgala.
Katrina has recently come on-board Salman’s much-awaited Bharat.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father.
And will reunite the hit pair after their 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. We can’t keep calm!
