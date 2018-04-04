home/

Salman Khan and sisters head to Jodhpur for Black Buck case hearing

Photo | April 04, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Ahead of the Jodhpur court verdict in the blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, Bollywood’s bhai Salman Khan headed to the city along with sister Arpita and Alvira.
The superstar arrived in Mumbai in the late hours of Tuesday from Abu Dhabi where he wrapped up the shooting for Race 3.
Other actors name in the poaching case are Saif Ali Khan,Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam. The actors are charged under Wildlife Protection Act section 51 and IPC section 149
Here Arpita is seen leaving the Mumbai along with her son Ahil. Salman Khan and the other stars were accused of killing two black bucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.
