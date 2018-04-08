home/

Salman Khan's homecoming in pictures

Photo | April 07, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Manav Manglani
A relieved-looking Salman Khan reached home from Jodhpur on Saturday evening. The actor was seen carrying his nephew Ahil Sharma on his way out from the airport.
Anant Ambani was present at the airport to receive the superstar and his sisters. Anant was seen wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey and skipped the opening ceremony of IPL to receive Salman at the airport. His team and defending champions Mumbai Indians is facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament.
Salman greeted his fans who gathered outside his home in Bandra as soon as he reached home.
He waved out to cheering fans with three fingers which is apparently referring to his dialogue from the film Jai Ho. In the film Salman says, "Aap thank you mat kahiye... uske badle mein teen logon ki madad kijiye...aur un teeno se kehna ki woh teen aur ki madad karen...duniya badal jayegi." (Don't thank me, instead, do a good deed to three others and ask them to help another three people each...the world will change.)
Having spent two restless nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail cell, Salman signaled to ecstatic fans that he needs much rest.
Former girlfriend and Tiger Zinda Hair co-star Katrina Kaif was the first from the Bollywood fraternity to arrive to meet with Salman Khan.
