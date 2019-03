4/4

Salman Khan will be next be seen in Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in key roles. Bharat is a big Eid release of 2019 and is scheduled to make it to the silver screen on June 5. Presented by T-Series, the film is produced by Salman and Atul Agnihotri and is shot in stunning locales like Abu Dhabi, Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.