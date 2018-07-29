home/

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt TWIN in black for his birthday party!

Photo | July 29, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 59 on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.
Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt posed for the shutterbugs outside their home in Bandra and looked absolutely adorable.
The highlight of the night was the stunning couple colour-coordinated in black
Sanju baba, as he's fondly called, made a point to greet fans waiting outside his home.
This picture is proof that Sanjay Dutt is much loved. The star was mobbed by fans on his special day.
Among many celebs, Sanjay's good friend Chunky Panday made his way to Sanju's birthday celebrations.
Dimpled heartthrob actor R Madhavan too made his way to bring in Sanju's 59th.
Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji seems to have got the black dress code memo.
