image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor top the white all the way look

entertainment

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor top the white all the way look

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 26 2018, 11.13 pm
back
BollywoodDhadakEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorKedarnathmoviespappedphotosSara Ali Khan
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

Urmila Matondkar’s Chamma Chamma joins the league of recreated songs

Rajma Chawal: Netflix to serve up this Rishi Kapoor drama

Shah Rukh Khan flagging off the Asian Para Games 2018 is a big win