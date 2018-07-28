home/

Sara Ali Khan goes floral post her workout

Photo | July 28, 2018 11:29 AM IST | in.com staff
This might not be a film set but it doesn't mean you shouldn't look good. Sara Ali Khan fixes her hair as the paps go shutter-happy.
We heart the floral combo of her shorts and the handbag. The orange slippers makes things colourful.
Hair fixed, Sara is now set to take a ride back home. It's been one tough workout!
That weird expression on Sara's face! We're not sure if she's tired of posing or simply weary after her workout.
