Sara Ali Khan refuses to part with her ethnic game on her birthday

Photo | August 13, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday with close ones.
1/10

Sara's fondness for ethnic wear is evident now as she refuses to part with it even on her birthday.
2/10

With round traditional hoop earrings, a nose ring, open hair and kohl eyes, Sara looked beautiful!
3/10

The newbie was accompanied by brother Ibrahim in the car. The bash was hosted by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
4/10

Her mother Amrita Singh too got papped at the birthday bash.
5/10

As always, she looked graceful and elegant at the occasion.
6/10

Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also a part of the celebrations.
7/10

Wearing an olive-green outfit, Bhumi was snapped in a conversation with someone inside the car.
8/10

Rhea Chakraborty too attended the birthday party!
9/10

And singer Kanika Kapoor was also among the attendees for the occasion.
10/10

