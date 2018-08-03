home/

Sara Ali Khan ups her style game with this trendy post-yoga outfit

Photo | August 03, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is already hogging the limelight, way before her Bollywood debut
The actress will be making her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer-Kedarnath in November
She was spotted looking bright and beautiful outside her yoga class on Thursday night
Keeping it simple, she wore a comfy short denim dress and complemented her looks with a pair of white soludos and a quirky hand bag
She seemed in a particularly good mood as she obliged the paps with one too many pictures
The soon-to-be Bollywood star is known to keep her style game on point, always
After Kedarnath, Sara will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh
She’s already on a roll…
