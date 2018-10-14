Sunday, October 14th 2018
English
MeToo
Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss
Farhan Akhtar
Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt
Ranveer Singh
Arjun Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Subhash Ghai
Channing Tatum
Selena Gomez
Anurag Kashyap
Varun Dhawan
NTR
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri mark their presence at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday bash
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
October 14 2018, 10.12 am
back
Bollywood
Entertainment
Gauri Khan
papped
photos
Shah Rukh Khan
Zoya Akhtar
next
When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ
Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira are full of happiness on sets of The Sky is Pink
Wicked whispers: This action star fought casting agent over sexual harassment
#MeToo: Now get ready for the exposé of this Superstar by an A lister