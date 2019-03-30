image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion-lifestyle
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha trails behind

lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha trails behind

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   March 30 2019, 12.05 am
back
AwardsCarpet CruisersGauri KhanIndia's Most Stylish Awards 2019Kiara AdvaniphotosShah Rukh KhanSonakshi Sinha
nextFilmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer worth lakhs, courtesy Versace

within

ALSO READ

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn heads at the Zee Cine Awards

Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji go twinning on the red carpet

Golden Globes wins are great, but Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma rises above awards