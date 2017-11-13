home/

Shah Rukh Khan rocks an all-black look like a Badshah

Photo | November 11, 2017 01:22 PM IST | in.com staff
Shah Rukh Khan looks like a million bucks as he makes his way back to Mumbai from Kolkata International Film Festival. The Badshah opted for an all black ensemble.
1/4

Shah Rukh Khan looks like a million bucks as he makes his way back to Mumbai from Kolkata International Film Festival. The Badshah opted for an all black ensemble.

The Badshah of Bollywood has been attending the Kolkata Film Festival since the past couple of years and this year he even attempted to speak a few lines in Bangla. He promised his fans that by next year he will learn to speak Bangla fluently.
2/4

The Badshah of Bollywood has been attending the Kolkata Film Festival since the past couple of years and this year he even attempted to speak a few lines in Bangla. He promised his fans that by next year he will learn to speak Bangla fluently.

The launch of the Kolkata International Film Festival was attended by the country's A-list celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kamal Haasan among others.
3/4

The launch of the Kolkata International Film Festival was attended by the country's A-list celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kamal Haasan among others.

The 52-year-old actor is the brand ambassador for West Bengal and is known to steal the show wherever he goes. The 23rd KIFF was no different.
4/4

The 52-year-old actor is the brand ambassador for West Bengal and is known to steal the show wherever he goes. The 23rd KIFF was no different.

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos