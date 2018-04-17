home/

Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence

Photo | April 17, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Farheen Siddiqui
Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
1/4

Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
2/4

Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
3/4

Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
4/4

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos