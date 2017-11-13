home/

Shahid Kapoor sports a casual look post a dubbing session in the city

Photo | November 12, 2017 10:56 AM IST | in.com staff
A visibly happy Shahid Kapoor poses for shutterbugs after a dubbing session at Sunny Super Sand in the city.
Shahid is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Padmavati. The film has been mired under controversies for a long time now as the Rajput Karni Sena believes that it distorts historical facts.
The Karni Sena believes that the film includes love scenes between Rani Padmini (played by Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh). The film is slated for a December 1 release.
