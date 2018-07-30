Home
Shilpa Shetty may be ever ready for the paps; Her son Viaan, not so much!
Photo | July 29, 2018 06:48 PM IST |
Debanu Das
1
/5
Shilpa Shetty is a natural and looks ever ready to meet the paps even as hubby Raj Kundra takes his time.
2
/5
A few seconds later, Raj Kundra may still be prepping himself even as Shilpa continues to ace it. Viaan however, couldn't be bothered with the flash.
3
/5
Now that Raj seems to have finally got his look together, Viaan seems to want this session to end.
4
/5
Nope, not yet Viaan! Your parents aren't done yet.
5
/5
Oh finally! He winked! Viaan's look is one of complete mischief!
