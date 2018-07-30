home/

Shilpa Shetty may be ever ready for the paps; Her son Viaan, not so much!

Photo | July 29, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Debanu Das
Shilpa Shetty is a natural and looks ever ready to meet the paps even as hubby Raj Kundra takes his time.
A few seconds later, Raj Kundra may still be prepping himself even as Shilpa continues to ace it. Viaan however, couldn't be bothered with the flash.
Now that Raj seems to have finally got his look together, Viaan seems to want this session to end.
Nope, not yet Viaan! Your parents aren't done yet.
Oh finally! He winked! Viaan's look is one of complete mischief!
