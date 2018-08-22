home/

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao go on a promotional Stree!

Photo | August 21, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy, Stree. The actor is all set to share the screen with Newton star Rajkummar Rao.
1/5

The duo, who is currently on a promotional spree, recently landed up on the sets on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane.
2/5

While Rajkummar looked dapper in his printed shirt, off-white blazer and denims, Shraddha mastered her blue AMPM ensemble with much flamboyance!
3/5

Oh and that nose stud! Why so pretty, Shraddha?
4/5

The busy actor also has Batti Gul Meter Chalu in her kitty, whose trailer garnered a wide array of praises.
5/5

