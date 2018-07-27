home/

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were at their goofy best at the trailer launch of Stree

Photo | July 26, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Abhishek Singh
On Thursday, the trailer of this year's first Horror Comedy Stree was unveiled. The film's leading stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao shared the chair and faced the media questions.
1/6

On Thursday, the trailer of this year's first Horror Comedy Stree was unveiled. The film's leading stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao shared the chair and faced the media questions.

Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana are busy in their antics before the trailer launch.
2/6

Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana are busy in their antics before the trailer launch.

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in an Indian outfit.
3/6

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in an Indian outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share a fun moment amongst themselves. We too want to hear the joke.
4/6

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share a fun moment amongst themselves. We too want to hear the joke.

The starcast had a fun moment with journalists as Shraddha and Rajkummar draped the male journalists in a saree.
5/6

The starcast had a fun moment with journalists as Shraddha and Rajkummar draped the male journalists in a saree.

And finally, the entire starcast of Stree posed for the paps together.
6/6

And finally, the entire starcast of Stree posed for the paps together.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos