Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpayee are busy promoting their upcoming film Aiyaary
Photo | January 30, 2018 11:44 AM IST |
in.com staff
1
/5
2
/5
3
/5
4
/5
5
/5
trending
Now
Four U19 Indian players make it big at IPL auctions; KKR bags three
Judwaa 2 girl Taapsee Pannu not interested in working with former co-star Jacqueline Fernandez
IPL auctions: Veteran cricketers ignored; bought at base price
Padmaavat: Records pouring in for Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid
Aryaman Birla, business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's son is set to make his IPL debut
Has Salman Khan snapped ties with close friend Kabir Khan over Tubelight?
Sushant Singh Rajput shares first look from Son Chiriya
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
January 30, 2018 01:54 PM IST
All smiles for Deepika after Padmaavat success as she arrives in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
January 30, 2018 11:44 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpayee are busy promoting their upcoming film Aiyaary
facebook
twitter
January 30, 2018 09:54 AM IST
Shraddha and Shahid Kapoor go all casual for the first reading of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
facebook
twitter
January 30, 2018 08:34 AM IST
Deepika looks peachy in this delicate saree
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 06:33 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha keep it basic yet chic
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 06:24 PM IST
Adorable Taimur Ali Khan swings his way in the garden
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 05:11 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor post rehearsals for Brahmastra
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 03:39 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor jazzes up her gym look in these cool shades
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 03:26 PM IST
Stars dazzle at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards 2018
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 10:07 AM IST
Mira Kapoor and mother visit Anita Dongre's store
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 09:08 AM IST
Varun Dhawan sticks to the salt and pepper look at the airport this time
facebook
twitter
January 29, 2018 08:56 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor keeps Padmaavat promotions rolling in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
January 28, 2018 06:47 PM IST
Ananya Pandey stays true to her gym routine
facebook
twitter
January 28, 2018 03:22 PM IST
Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
facebook
twitter
January 28, 2018 02:48 PM IST
Bollywood celebrates International Customs Day 2018
facebook
twitter
January 28, 2018 01:48 PM IST
Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
facebook
twitter
January 27, 2018 09:00 PM IST
Team Aiyaary visits the Golden Temple ahead of film's release
facebook
twitter
January 27, 2018 01:30 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor attends special screening of Padman with family
facebook
twitter
January 27, 2018 12:37 PM IST
Kriti and Ayushmann walk out of Maddock Films after a script reading session
facebook
twitter
January 26, 2018 02:32 PM IST
Anyone else going bananas over Ranbir's red-capped look?
facebook
twitter
January 26, 2018 11:59 AM IST
Bollywood celebs display show of strength, attend Padmaavat screening at YRF
facebook
twitter
January 25, 2018 03:09 PM IST
Deepika Padukone keeps a smile to fight tough times over Padmaavat
facebook
twitter
January 25, 2018 09:13 AM IST
B-Town celebs glam up the Padmaavat screening in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
January 25, 2018 09:13 AM IST
HT India's Most Stylish Awards: B-town grace the red carpet in style