image
Thursday, October 18th 2018
English
Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are back in the city after Swiss schedule wrap!

entertainment

Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are back in the city after Swiss schedule wrap!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 18 2018, 5.08 pm
back
BollywoodDDLJEntertainmentpappedRanveer Singh and Sara Ali KhanSara Ali KhanSimmbasrkSwissswitzerland
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Nana Patekar chimes the same tune as before

#MeToo: Swara Bhaskar and Raveena Tandon join CINTAA to ensure women safety

Happy Dussehra 2018: Celebrities look their best as they send out wishes