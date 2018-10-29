Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
MeToo
Ranveer Singh
Akshay Kumar
Priyanka Chopra
Rohit Sharma
Koffee With Karan 6
Dipika Kakar
Hrithik Roshan
2.0
Arjun Rampal
Deepika Padukone
Shilpa Shinde
Narendra Modi
Salman Khan
Saaho
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
4
/
4
entertainment
Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan shoot for a peppy dance number
Nikita Thakkar
October 29 2018, 5.28 pm
back
Bollywood
Entertainment
on the sets
papped
ranveer singh
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan
rohit shetty
Sara Ali Khan
Simmba
next
Gautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram
ALSO READ
Vishal Bhardwaj points glitch in National Anthem played at MAMI, urges I&B ministry to rectify it
Arjun Rampal pens an emotional note after mother's demise
Salman Khan gets dissed by Naseeruddin Shah, says India cinema has more