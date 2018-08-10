home/

Sonakshi Sinha glitters, winks and sashays down the ramp in black

Photo | August 09, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Debanu Das
The Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai witnessed a showstopper in Sonakshi Sinha.
1/6

Sonakshi swaggered on the ramp for fashion giant Vero Moda.
2/6

The actress upped the glitz with a heavily tasseled black skirt, a bra-let and a shimmery overcoat.
3/6

She mastered the peep-toe ankle boots with dabangg confidence.
4/6

We couldn’t miss those well-toned abs at all! Sonakshi surely gives us gym goals.
5/6

There’s nothing like a wink from the showstopper at a fashion show!
6/6

