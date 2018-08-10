Home
Sonakshi Sinha glitters, winks and sashays down the ramp in black
August 09, 2018 09:55 PM IST
Debanu Das
1
/6
The Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai witnessed a showstopper in Sonakshi Sinha.
2
/6
Sonakshi swaggered on the ramp for fashion giant Vero Moda.
3
/6
The actress upped the glitz with a heavily tasseled black skirt, a bra-let and a shimmery overcoat.
4
/6
She mastered the peep-toe ankle boots with dabangg confidence.
5
/6
We couldn’t miss those well-toned abs at all! Sonakshi surely gives us gym goals.
6
/6
There’s nothing like a wink from the showstopper at a fashion show!
