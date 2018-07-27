Home
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turn their goofy mode ON!
July 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/9
Sonam K Ahuja's husband and entrepreneur Anand S Ahuja is all set to open his flagship store of sneakers in the city.
2
/9
The opening of the store will take place over the weekend and the couple has been visiting it frequently to check on the developments.
3
/9
Sonam was seen wearing a blue longline shirt with grey distressed jeans which she further paired it with silver oxidised earrings.
4
/9
On the other hand, Anand wore a light brown T-Shirt and trousers with a blue unbuttoned shirt.
5
/9
Sonam Kapoor's hair was tied in a two braided ponytails. A new hairdo to take into consideration girls.
6
/9
The couple were in a jolly mood and flashed some goofy-ness on the Mumbai streets.
7
/9
Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are enjoying their marital bliss.
8
/9
The much-in-love couple tied the knot in the month of May this year and spent a quality time with each other in London, Tokyo among other places.
9
/9
The newlywed will soon move to their new abode by the end of this year.
