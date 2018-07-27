home/

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turn their goofy mode ON!

Photo | July 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Sonam K Ahuja's husband and entrepreneur Anand S Ahuja is all set to open his flagship store of sneakers in the city.
The opening of the store will take place over the weekend and the couple has been visiting it frequently to check on the developments.
Sonam was seen wearing a blue longline shirt with grey distressed jeans which she further paired it with silver oxidised earrings.
On the other hand, Anand wore a light brown T-Shirt and trousers with a blue unbuttoned shirt.
Sonam Kapoor's hair was tied in a two braided ponytails. A new hairdo to take into consideration girls.
The couple were in a jolly mood and flashed some goofy-ness on the Mumbai streets.
Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are enjoying their marital bliss.
The much-in-love couple tied the knot in the month of May this year and spent a quality time with each other in London, Tokyo among other places.
The newlywed will soon move to their new abode by the end of this year.
