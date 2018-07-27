home/

Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy!

Photo | July 27, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
The newly married diva of Bollywood graced the 71st Festival de Cannes ceremony and made heads turn by showcasing her sophisticated style statement.
1/5

The newly married diva of Bollywood graced the 71st Festival de Cannes ceremony and made heads turn by showcasing her sophisticated style statement.

Just tell us we are day-dreaming as her THIS gown is making us go gaga!
2/5

Just tell us we are day-dreaming as her THIS gown is making us go gaga!

Isn’t Sonam Kapoor looking stunning in a Vera Wang creation? We envy her!
3/5

Isn't Sonam Kapoor looking stunning in a Vera Wang creation? We envy her!

Does this sartorial pick of Sonam Kapoor remind you of a red stripe candy paper bags? *giggles*
4/5

Does this sartorial pick of Sonam Kapoor remind you of a red stripe candy paper bags? *giggles*

The newlywed along with the mehendi in her hands ruled the Cannes 2018 red carpet in a traditional attire. Beautiful is the word!
5/5

The newlywed along with the mehendi in her hands ruled the Cannes 2018 red carpet in a traditional attire. Beautiful is the word!

Recommended Photos