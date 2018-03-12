home/

Sridevi makes final journey back home; Family and friends receive her mortal remains

Photo | February 27, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Veteran actress Sridevi made her final journey back to India on Tuesday. Brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, niece Sonam Kapoor and step-daughter Anshula Kapoor were at the airport to receive the actor's body amid heavy security. Family friend Amar Singh too joined the family in receiving the body.
India's first female superstar Sridevi's body reached India in a private jet that landed at the Mumbai airport late on Tuesday. Husband Boney Kapoor, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, step-son Arjun Kapoor, sister-in-law Reena Marwah were among those that returned from Dubai with her body.
