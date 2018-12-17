image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Former BFFs Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the same frame

entertainment

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Former BFFs Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the same frame

Sachin GokhaleSachin Gokhale   December 17 2018, 4.30 pm
back
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif togetherBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifphotosPicture thisstar screen awardsStar Screen Awards 2018
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's cute chemistry is LIT!

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Shraddha Kapoor's performance is an instant hit!

Star Screen Awards 2018: Salman Khan, DeepVeer, Katrina and many more topped the style chart