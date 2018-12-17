image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Ranveer Singh and Rekha dancing on Khalibali is a treat

entertainment

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Ranveer Singh and Rekha dancing on Khalibali is a treat

Sachin GokhaleSachin Gokhale   December 17 2018, 4.49 pm
back
awardBollywooddanceEntertainmentExclusiveKhalibaliRajkummar Raoranveer singhRekhastar screen awards
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma rocks the sets on Indian Idol 10

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' high end car collection will drive you nuts!