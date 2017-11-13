home/

Bollywood stars make a stylish appearance at the Indian Sports Honours

Photo | November 12, 2017 12:31 PM IST | in.com staff
Bollywood stars make a stylish appearance at the Indian Sports Honours
1/13

Perfectionist Khan and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya look dashing together
2/13

Perfectionist Khan and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya look dashing together

Akshay looks handsome in this three piece suit!
3/13

Akshay looks handsome in this three piece suit!

Bollywood stars make a stylish appearance at the Indian Sports Honours
4/13

Sidharth Malhotra looking dapper!
5/13

Sidharth Malhotra looking dapper!

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in her stylish avatar
6/13

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in her stylish avatar

Bollywood stars make a stylish appearance at the Indian Sports Honours
7/13

Riteish Deshmukh was all smiles at the event!
8/13

Riteish Deshmukh was all smiles at the event!

Riteish Deshmukh was all smiles at the event
9/13

Riteish Deshmukh was all smiles at the event

Tubelight actor Sohail Khan too graced the event
10/13

Tubelight actor Sohail Khan too graced the event

Bollywood stars make a stylish appearance at the Indian Sports Honours
11/13

Farah Khan sizzled in blue
12/13

Farah Khan sizzled in blue

Bollywood stars make a stylish appearance at the Indian Sports Honours
13/13

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos