Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Section 377
George W Bush
Janmasthami
Kylie Jenner
Rajinikanth
Stree
Rajkummar Rao
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Reham Khan
Imran Khan
Deepika Padukone
Varun Dhawan
Manikarnika
Sonu Sood
Kangana Ranaut
Chris Hemsworth
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Sui Dhaaga promotions: Varun, Anushka are welcomed by a splash of colours
Darshana Devi
September 06 2018, 6.38 pm
back
anushka sharma
Bollywood
Entertainment
papped
photos
Varun Dhawan
next
When late Chief Minister Jayalalitha visited AR Rahman’s recording studio in the '90s
ALSO READ
Anushka Sharma has no time for a bulging disk, has Sui Dhaaga to promote
Anushka Sharma is the new perfectionist of Bollywood and here's proof!
Anushka Sharma has Kohli on her mind during Sui Dhaaga promotions