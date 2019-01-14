image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Taimur Ali Khan and his swag steals all the thunder at a birthday party

entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan and his swag steals all the thunder at a birthday party

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 14 2019, 7.13 pm
back
babita kapoorBollywoodcute TaimurDaniel WeberEntertainmentKareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali Khantusshar kapoor
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Anurag Kashyap supports Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri with hard hitting tweets

Akshay Kumar continues his yearly kite flying ritual with daughter, Nitara

Ananya Panday roped in for the remake of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ opposite Kartik Aaryan?