Monday, January 14th 2019
English
Rajkumar Hirani
Amitabh Bachchan
MS Dhoni
Kangana Ranaut
Deepika Padukone
Rohit Shetty
URI
Vicky Kaushal
Karan Johar
Ranveer Singh
Smriti Irani
Taimur Ali Khan
Gully Boy
Sonchiriya
Naezy
Alia Bhatt
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
7
/
7
entertainment
Taimur Ali Khan and his swag steals all the thunder at a birthday party
Divya Ramnani
January 14 2019, 7.13 pm
back
babita kapoor
Bollywood
cute Taimur
Daniel Weber
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Taimur Ali Khan
tusshar kapoor
next
Thalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ
Anurag Kashyap supports Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri with hard hitting tweets
Akshay Kumar continues his yearly kite flying ritual with daughter, Nitara
Ananya Panday roped in for the remake of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ opposite Kartik Aaryan?